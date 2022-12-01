DMA’S, Vengaboys, Yung Gravy and more added to 2023 Party In The Paddock lineup

Next year’s Party In The Paddock has gotten even bigger, with an extra 15 acts set to play the Tasmanian festival.

Taking place at Quercus Park near Liffey River/tilapangka from February 10-12, the event has welcomed a number of new names to the lineup and revealed DMA’S as the ‘secret headliner’ from the initial bill.

Other additions include Eurodance outfit Vengaboys, US rapper Yung Gravy and electronic outfit Art Vs Science, as well as Kat Edwards, The Moving Stills, Seaside, EWAH and The Vision of Paradise, Slaughterhäus Surf Cult, Apricot Ink, Lune River, Isabel Rumble, Morality Trope, Close Counters (with a DJ set), and a yet-to-be-announced triple j Unearthed artist.

They join the plethora of previously announced acts, including Gang Of Youths, Benee, The Presets, Vera Blue, Meg Mac, Genesis Owusu and more. Tickets for the festival are available here.

The 2023 instalment will mark Party In The Paddock’s return, reversing the 2020 decision of organisers to call it quits on the long-running festival. Announcing the new event on social media last month, organisers wrote: “Why are we bringing this beloved festival back from the dead? Definitely not to play with anyone’s emotions…”

“When we ended the festival in 2020, we had no clue what was next for us and we took our time to reflect on the magic 9 years that were PITP. When the world pressed pause during the pandemic, we had a lot of time to think… three years on, a lot has changed in our world and our inspiration is back.

“We can safely say that with a rejuvenated heart, we’re ready for this next chapter. We’re ready to solidify PITP’s legacy and evolve again, into an Australian music festival institution, with your help of course.”

Vibestown — the team responsible for Party In The Paddock — went on to organise a number of other live music events following the festival’s “final” 2020 instalment, including The Basin Concert and Party In The Apocalypse Part 1 and Part 2.

Party In The Paddock’s revival comes after the Tasmanian leg of Falls Festival — the state’s only other large-scale, multi-day camping fest — was axed after 17 years.