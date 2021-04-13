DMX’s family quash rumour Jay-Z and Beyoncé have bought rapper’s master recordings

The family of DMX have cleared up some of the rumours that have emerged following the rapper’s death over the weekend, regarding fundraising for funeral costs and the sale of his masters.

One of the more popular rumours that appeared online after news broke of DMX’s death was that Beyoncé and Jay-Z had purchased the rapper’s master recordings for $10million, planning to return them to his children.

The rumour drew immediate scepticism as it claimed DMX – real name Earl Simmons – had 17 children, when he in fact has 15.

Advertisement

Producer Swizz Beats, a frequent collaborator of X’s, shot down the rumour on Instagram, writing “Not true king” alongside a screenshot of the claim. Now, Simmons’ family have reaffirmed that the rumour is untrue.

As reported by Complex, Simmons’ family wrote in a statement, “There have been a few rumors following our loved one, Earl Simmons’, passing that we’d like to clear up. No one has bought Earl’s masters.”

Simmons’ family also clarified that they are not selling any merchandise related to X’s passing, or raising money for his funeral.

“If anyone is requesting for money for his funeral please be aware the person is a scammer. We will keep the public posted on funeral/memorial service arrangements.”

Simmons died in White Plains, New York on April 9 after being hospitalised a week earlier following a heart attack, where he remained in intensive care.

Advertisement

Tributes poured in following the news of his death, from the likes of Swizz, Eve, Meek Mill, Shaquille O’Neal, Lebron James, Viola Davis, Ice-T, Talib Kweli, and Power actor Omari Hardwick.