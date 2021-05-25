Listen to DMX’s new posthumous single ‘Hood Blues’

A new posthumous song by DMX called ‘Hood Blues’ has been released – you can listen to it below.

The track, which was co-produced by Avenue Beatz and Swizz Beatz, sees the late New York rapper team up with Griselda’s Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher and Conway The Machine.

‘Hood Blues’ will appear on ‘Exodus’, the first album from X (whose real name was Earl Simmons) following his death last month. The record arrives this coming Friday (May 28) via Def Jam.

Taking to Instagram yesterday (May 24), Simmons’ friend and longtime collaborator Swizz Beatz shared a powerful trailer for ‘Exodus’. “Let’s take it back to the motherf****** Streets !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! RR 4 Life!!!!!” he wrote as the caption.

You can watch the video below.

Announcing the full-length project earlier this month, Beatz said: “My brother X was one of the most pure and rare souls I’ve ever met. He lived his life dedicated to his family and music. Most of all, he was generous with his giving and loved his fans beyond measure.

“This album, X couldn’t wait for his fans all around the world to hear and show just how much he valued each and every single person that has supported him unconditionally.”

‘Hood Blues’ follows on from X’s Swizz Beatz and French Montana-featuring ‘Been To War’, taken from the Godfather Of Harlem soundtrack, and ‘X Moves’ featuring Bootsy Collins and Deep Purple’s Ian Paice.

Both collaborative songs arrived last month in the wake of DMX’s death on April 9. The rapper was first hospitalised following a heart attack as a result of a reported overdose on April 3, where he had remained in intensive care since. He was 50 years old.

Meanwhile, Swizz Beatz paid an emotional tribute to his “brother” DMX at the Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday evening (May 23). “He made music with raw passion,” he said. “He spoke to the streets, he spoke to the world.”

DMX‘s eight-year-old daughter, Sonovah Hillman Jr., recently announced plans to release 20 new songs, saying that “rapping makes me feel powerful”.