DMX’s daughter Sasha pays emotional tribute to her father: “Legends never die”

DMX‘s daughter Sasha has paid an emotional tribute to her late father days after his death at the age of 50.

“Nothing will ever explain how I feel, how this whole situation feels,” the 20-year-old wrote on Instagram.

“My twin, I love you. we were the same person as a whole and I’m glad to have been blessed with being your daughter. you were and will be remembered to me as funny, charismatic, emotional, real, understanding, and loving. greatful [sic] for all those talks that we got to have, I never didn’t learn from you.

“I love you forever. From your first baby girl. Legends never die rest in eternal paradise dad.”

She accompanied the post, which you can see below, with photos of the pair together, alongside a video which showed them dancing to the rapper’s song ‘Party Up (Up In Here)’.

The hip-hop icon died last week (April 9) after being hospitalised on April 3 following a heart attack.

DMX‘s ex-wife Tashera Simmons also recently paid tribute to the late rapper.

“I couldn’t bring myself to just celebrate and close the last 50yrs of my life without celebrating the life of one of the most important person [sic] in the world to me, my Ex-husband,” she wrote in reference to the late rapper.

Simmons continued: “I celebrate my life today, grateful to God for the 50 years He has given me. But now I also celebrate my ex-husband, my best friend, my spiritual partner, my mentor. But I also thank God for his life and his peace. And his journey and his life lessons that was passed on and that will live on for generations to come.”

The likes of Snoop Dogg, Swizz Beatz, Power star Omari Hardwick and Ice Cube have also paid tribute to DMX following the news of his death.