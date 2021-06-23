DMX’s funeral costs were reportedly covered by his label Def Jam

DMX‘s private funeral service was reportedly paid for by his record label Def Jam.

The New York rapper, whose real name was Earl Simmons, passed away in April at the age of 50 after suffering a heart attack.

TMZ have reported this week that Def Jam, who recently released the posthumous DMX album ‘Exodus’, spent over $35,000 (£25,000) to cover the bill from Brooks Memorial Home Inc. in Yonkers, New York for DMX’s funeral.

Following DMX’s death, Def Jam released the following statement: “Def Jam Recordings and the extended Def Jam family of artists, executives and employees are deeply and profoundly saddened by the loss of our brother Earl ‘DMX’ Simmons.

“DMX was a brilliant artist and an inspiration to millions around the world. His message of triumph over struggle, his search for the light out of darkness, his pursuit of truth and grace brought us closer to our own humanity.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all those who loved him and were touched by him. DMX was nothing less than a giant. His legend will live on forever.”

A public memorial service for DMX took place at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in New York in April, which was attended by the likes of Nas, Eve and Swizz Beatz.

Kanye West and his Sunday Service Choir also performed during the service in tribute to DMX.