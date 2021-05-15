DMX’s posthumous album ‘Exodus’ to feature Bono, Jay-Z and more

The all-star tracklisting for DMX‘s forthcoming posthumous album ‘Exodus’ has been revealed – check it out below.

The album, due out later this month, will feature U2‘s Bono, Alicia Keys, Jay-Z, Nas and many more.

After announcing the album earlier this week, DMX’s longtime collaborator Swizz Beatz has now shared the tracklisting for ‘Exodus’.

See the running order below.

The legendary rapper, whose real name was Earl Simmons, died on April 9 at the age of 50. He was first hospitalised following a heart attack as a result of a reported overdose on April 3, where he had remained in intensive care since.

Prior to his death, DMX had returned to Def Jam Records, the label that released his most popular albums including his classic 1998 debut ‘It’s Dark And Hell Is Hot’, and he had also revealed he was working on his next project.

This week (May 10), the rapper’s longtime collaborator Swizz Beatz announced that the rapper’s first posthumous album ‘Exodus’ will be released via Def Jam on May 28.

“My brother X was one of the most pure and rare souls I’ve ever met,” Swizz said in a press release. “He lived his life dedicated to his family and music. Most of all, he was generous with his giving and loved his fans beyond measure.

Since his death, two new DMX tracks have arrived in the form of the Swizz Beatz and French Montana featured ‘Been To War’, taken from the Godfather Of Harlem soundtrack, and the live-band banger ‘X Moves’ featuring Bootsy Collins and Deep Purple‘s Ian Paice.

Meanwhile, DMX’s daughter Sonovah Hillman Jr. has announced plans to release 20 new songs.