Dobby and Barkaa share music video for ‘I Can’t Breathe’

Indigenous rapper Dobby has shared the music video for his latest single, ‘I Can’t Breathe’.

Sydney MC Barkaa features on the single, and also appears in its music video. Luke Currie-Richardson and Benjamin Ling, of production company Vyva Entertainment, created the video. Watch it below:

The single’s title refers to the final words of both George Floyd and David Dungay, Jr. Police murdered both men some five years apart, and their stories have since been linked as victims of police brutality in two different parts of the world.

“Five years since his (filmed) murder, not one officer in the footage of David Dungay’s murder has been convicted,” said Dobby in a statement.

“In this song [we] call for immediate action to bring justice to the families of the 438 Indigenous people who died in police custody since the 1991 Royal Commission.”

The video intersperses Dobby and Barkaa’s performance with video portraits of other indigenous people. The portraiture depicts them either staring directly at the camera or raising fists of solidarity.

Dobby notes in his statement that the video “really captures that frustration of ignorance felt constantly in our community.”

“There are staunch appearances by some very talented mob, and I’m so thankful to have them all a[s] part of this,” he said.

Dobby, the self-described “drapper” (drummer and rapper), recently appeared as part of the Sydney Opera House’s “digital season.”

He performed to an empty Joan Sutherland Theatre, sharing songs from across his solo career.

Over the weekend, he also performed two shows at Sydney venue The Vanguard with funk band Jackie Brown Jr.