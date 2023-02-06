Documentary series about Lollapalooza festival greenlit at Paramount+

A documentary series about music festival Lollapalooza has been greenlit, with streaming service Paramount+ on board to distribute.

The three-part series is titled Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza. It is directed by Michael John Warren, in partnership with Lollapalooza’s current promoter, C3 Presents. According to a press statement, Lolla will document the evolution of the titular event over the span of 30 years, while taking a closer look at the festival’s founder, Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell.

“[Lolla] will chronicle… the evolution of the now global cultural phenomenon that transcends generations of music fans and artists of all genres,” the synopsis reads. In his own statement, Perry said that after “pump[ing] new life into the live music experience” with Lollapalooza, he’s excited “to give people an inside look at the festival’s contribution to music history.”

The docuseries is said to cover the growth of Lollapalooza across both its founding edition in Chicago, and the international versions it has spawned since its inception in 1991. Since then, the festival has hosted events in Berlin, São Paulo, Buenos Aires, Santiago, Stockholm, and Paris. A release date for Lolla has not yet been announced.

“As a naive teenager trapped in the doldrums of Suburbia, U.S.A, I attended the first-ever Lollapalooza, and it totally blew my mind,” director Warren said in a press statement. “It was dangerous, beautiful and instantly widened my perspective.” Previously, Warren has directed documentaries about Drake, Jay-Z and Nicki Minaj.

Last year’s edition of Lollapalooza took place in July, with Green Day, Dua Lipa and Metallica serving as headliners. In a five-star review, NME said the festival “sustains its legacy by continuing to evolve,” and praised the atmosphere of the crowd for “break[ing] into cheers, screaming at the top of their lungs, [and] beaming over the promise of another decade of Lollapalooza at Grant Park.”