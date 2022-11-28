Dodie announces debut Australian tour dates for 2023

Dodie has announced her first-ever tour of Australia, locking in three shows along the east coast for next February.

READ MORE: Five things we learned from our In Conversation video chat with Dodie

Dubbed an “intimate tour experience” in support of their recent fourth EP ‘Hot Mess’, the tour will begin at Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre on Thursday February 23. It continues the following night (February 24) at Sydney’s Metro Theatre, before wrapping up in Brisbane on Saturday February 25, where Dodie will play The Triffid.

Tickets for all three of the shows will go on sale at 10am local time this Friday (December 2), with a pre-sale starting at the same time a day earlier (December 1). Info on both sales can be found here.

Advertisement

‘Hot Mess’ arrived back in September via Dodie’s own label, Doddleoddle, and was supported by the singles ‘Got Weird’ and the title track. It came as the follow-up to her debut album ‘Build A Problem’, which dropped last May and featured singles such as ‘Guiltless’, ‘Boys Like You’, ‘Cool Girl’, ‘Rainbow’ and ‘Hate Myself’.

Prior to releasing the album, Dodie had released three EPs: ‘Intertwined’ in 2016, ‘You’ in 2017 and ‘Human’ in 2019. They’ve been dropping songs regularly since 2011, though, having originally come to prominence as a YouTuber.

Dodie’s 2023 Australian tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Thursday 23 – Naarm/Melbourne, Northcote Theatre

Friday 24 – Warrang/Sydney, Metro Theatre

Saturday 25 – Meanjin/Brisbane, The Triffid