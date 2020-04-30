Doja Cat announces ‘Say So’ remix with Nicki Minaj

Doja Cat is riding the wave of success that’s come with her viral hit ‘Say So’, having today announced a remix of the song with Nicki Minaj.

Doja — real name Amalaratna Dlamini — announced the remix on social media earlier today, offering fans a sneak peek. It is set to drop at 12am EST on Friday May 1. Listen to the snippet below.

‘Say So’ has proven to be Doja’s most successful song to date, peaking at #5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and #7 on Official Singles Chart Top 100.

Doja released her second studio album, ‘Hot Pink’, late last year. According to Billboard, fans believed that Minaj was actually going to feature on the record due to a blurred out name being on the teased tracklist.

“People thought the surprise feature was going to be Nicki because I blurred the name out at first — and, well, the album is titled ‘Hot Pink’,” Doja told Billboard in November last year.

“Also, I’m just a huge fan of Nicki. I blurred out the name, but it wasn’t necessarily to create a sense of anticipation specifically around.”

NME gave ‘Hot Pink’ four stars, saying “Dlamini’s taking no chances here and, now that the smoke’s lifted, it’s clear she’s a pop contender with the nous and drive to go as far as she wants.”