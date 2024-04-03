Doja Cat announces ‘Scarlet’ deluxe edition, coming this week

Doja Cat has announced a deluxe edition of her fourth studio album ‘Scarlet’.

The rapper and singer-songwriter confirmed on social media last night (April 2) that she will release ‘Scarlet 2 Claude’ this Friday (5). Pre-save/pre-add here.

Doja revealed the news in an atmospheric teaser video, which sees the artist appear in silhouette. The clip is soundtracked by a brief snippet of new music – you can watch it below.

In a previous post containing the same section of audio, Doja announced that a new song called ‘Masc’ would be arriving on Friday.

Advertisement

A tracklist for the upcoming ‘Scarlet 2 Claude’ has not yet been shared.

Released last September, the original edition of ‘Scarlet’ received a three-star review from NME: “It all adds up to an overlong, slightly repetitive but ultimately compelling album of two halves… still, by this stage, there’s no doubt that Doja has made her point – that she doesn’t owe us anything but to be herself.”

Recommended

Meanwhile, Doja is set to bring her ‘Scarlet’ world tour to the UK and Europe this summer. The run of dates includes two shows at The O2 in London, as well as stop-offs in Glasgow, Birmingham and Newcastle. Find any remaining tickets here.

Additionally, she is set to top the bill at Coachella, Parklife and Wireless Festival this year. Numerous other European festival dates are scheduled for across the season, including Rock In Rio Lisboa, Roskilde and Open’er.

In other news, Doja Cat has responded to fans who have compared her natural hair to “pubes” and “carpet”, saying that these comparisons were “wild”.