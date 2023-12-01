Doja Cat apologises to disappointed fans after New Jersey show

Doja Cat has apologised to fans who she thought had been left disappointed by her live show in New Jersey last night (November 30).

The rapper and singer played a 24-track set at the Prudential Center arena in Newark yesterday as part of her current North American headline tour, which kicked off on October 31.

Following the gig, Doja shared the following message on her Instagram Stories: “I’m so fuckin sorry New Jersey[.] I don’t know what the fuck that was[.] I’m really not happy with my energy tonight.”

The LA artist did not elaborate on what went wrong during the concert, but some attendees have been sharing their thoughts on X/Twitter.

A fan account – which is providing updates from the ongoing ‘Scarlet Tour’ – posted a screenshot of Doja’s apology, writing that the New Jersey date was actually “one of her best so far”.

Another user said they thought the star “did amazing”, with someone else commenting: “She literally killed it tonight idk [I don’t know] what she’s saying.” Elsewhere, a follower suggested that Doja was “so tired”.

“She’s way too hard on herself,” another wrote.

Later, a fan-shot clip from the gig emerged online in which Doja mistakenly shouts: “New York!” Realising her error, she adds: “That’s how you know I’m fucked up.”

Doja can be heard in another clip saying: “Put the fucking fans on. Bitch I need a fan.”

A clip shared by the Doja Cat News account on X/Twitter, meanwhile, sees the artist engaging with the crowd between tracks to what sounds like a positive response. The audience cheered when she asked, “How’s everybody doing tonight?”

She added: “I’m just happy I’m here… is this sold out?” Check out the posts below.

.@DojaCat to the crowd tonight: “I’m just happy I’m here.. it sold out!” pic.twitter.com/YqVdH8kWbF — Doja Cat News (@DojaNews) December 1, 2023

After her show at the Barclays Center in New York on Wednesday (November 29), Doja wrote on Instagram: “Best night award goes to Brooklyn.”

Recent dates also include Washington D.C., Tampa, Miami, Atlanta, Houston, Austin and Las Vegas. The North American leg of the tour is set to resume in Boston tomorrow (December 2) ahead of further stop-offs in Columbus, Minneapolis, Omaha, Detroit and Toronto.

The final show will take place at the United Center in Chicago on December 13. You can find any remaining tickets for the tour here.

Doja Cat’s fourth and latest studio album, ‘Scarlet’, was released in September.