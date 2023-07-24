Doja Cat calls out “creepy” fans for calling themselves ‘Kittenz’

Doja Cat has hit back at her fans online – annoyed by their choice to call themselves “kittenz.”

The LA rapper and multi-hyphenate is known for being outspoken, blunt and sarcastic on social media. Her latest slew of now-deleted tweets called out a number of fans, especially Doja Cat fan accounts, who refer to themselves as “kittenz.”

One tweet wrote: “My fans don’t get to name themselves shit. If you call yourself a ‘kitten’ or fucking ‘kittenz’ that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house.”

Doja Cat responds to fans asking if she can say she loves them: “i don’t though cuz i don’t even know yall” pic.twitter.com/BBmNKZxqT1 — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 23, 2023

Advertisement

One fan clapped back at the ‘Say So’ rapper, saying, “??? only using the name YOU gave your fans.” In response, Doja Cat reminded them that she made up her stage name when she was “an alcoholic teen.”

“What should I change my name to since you don’t like the term kitten?” another fan asked Doja on Twitter, to which she replied: “Just delete the entire account and rethink everything it’s never too late.”

Insider reported that several fan accounts, including popular pages Doja HQ and The Kittens Room, were deactivated as a result.

Doja Cat called another fan “creepy” after seeing their Twitter handle was her government name, Amala Zandile Dlamini.

A Twitter user remembered Doja Cat’s Met Gala look this year, when she came in an outfit inspired by Karl Lagerfeld’s cat Choupine along with Lil Nas X and Jared Leto, before stepping on the red carpet and meowing in interviews. The user ended their tweet, writing, “Mind you, she’s being a bitch to the people that practically pay her bills.”

Doja being mean to her fans for bc of the word kitten like her name isn’t doja CAT and she wasn’t dressed as a cat and meowed her way through an entire interview a few months ago oh she has lost her mind. Mind you, she’s being a bitch to the people that practically pay her bills https://t.co/au6OWZ5yZ2 — Y⁷ (@jiminfacekoo) July 23, 2023

Advertisement

In April this year, Doja Cat also sparked up some controversy after commenting on the new Twitter Blue scheme where users pay to verify their accounts and earn the famous blue tick. She tweeted: “Having a blue tick now means there’s a higher chance that you’re a complete loser and that you’re desperate for validation from famous people.”

The 27-year-old has been stepping into a more avante-garde persona as of late, with her alter-ego known as Scarlet. She introduced fans to the persona on her latest single ‘Attention’, which she dropped last month. Its accompanying music video saw the Tarzana star evading eager fans with cuts to Cat walking down the street reciting her raps.

‘Attention’ is the lead single from Doja Cat’s upcoming album. Earlier this year, she teased her fourth studio album, which was originally called ‘Hellmouth‘. Back in May, she confirmed that her “rap only” album will be called ‘First Of All’. In the same month, she called her previous albums “cash-grabs.”

Last month, Doja Cat announced her first-ever headlining arena tour, touring around North America with Ice Spice and Doechii as her support acts. You can look for any available tickets for ‘The Scarlet Tour’ here.