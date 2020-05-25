Doja Cat denies allegations of racism: “That’s not my character”

Doja Cat has issued a statement denying allegations that she took part in racism online.

On Friday (May 22), the singer came under fire on Twitter when the hashtag #DojaCatIsOverParty went viral after it was alleged that she had taken part in racist video chats and wrote a song in 2015 called ‘Dindu Nuffin’, a racist slur mocking victims of police brutality.

Yesterday (May 24), Doja Cat issued an apology for the song, but denied taking part in “any racist conversations.”

“I want to address what’s been happening on Twitter,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’ve used public chat rooms to socialise since I was a child. I shouldn’t have been on some of those chat room sites, but I personally have never been involved in any racist conversations. I’m sorry to everyone I offended.

“I’m a black woman. Half of my family is black from South Africa and I’m very proud of where I come from.” Her father is South African actor Dumisani Dlamini, best known for starring alongside Whoopi Goldberg in 1992’s Sarafina!

Doja Cat admitted to writing and recording ‘Dindu Nuffin’, but she said it was a misguided attempt to flip its meaning “in response to people who often used that term to hurt” her.

“As for the old song that’s resurfaced, it was in no way tied to anything outside of my own personal experience.” she said. “It was written in response to people who often used that term to hurt me. I made an attempt to flip its meaning, but recognise that it was a bad decision to use the term in my music.”

“I understand my influence and impact and I’m taking this all very seriously. I love you all and I’m sorry for upsetting or hurting any of you. That’s not my character, and I’m determined to show that to everyone moving forward. Thank you.”

