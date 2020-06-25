Doja Cat denies hanging out with white supremacists and hits out at racism claims

Doja Cat has been forced to defend herself against racism allegations, after she was accused of being friends with white supremacists.

The rapper faced backlash last month, amid claims she criticised her South African heritage in several online chatrooms.

She returned to Instagram on Wednesday night (June 24) to address continued claims of racism, as well as calling for online bullying to stop.

Responding to accusations that she hangs out with white supremacists, Doja explained: “I just realised how stupid that narrative is. I just realised that. The verbal harassment, the physical harassment that I could go through being in a crowd of white supremacists who you think I’m so good friends with, fucking ridiculous.

“My friends aren’t racist in chat rooms, my friends on TinyChat are not fucking white supremacists. They love me, I love them, they’re loving and that’s it. You won’t find anything on them because you’re fucking stupid.”

She went on to call out trolls who insulted her physical appearance, stating: “Nobody should hate themselves for their skin tone, nobody should hate anybody else because of their skin tone.

“Now, why the fuck is it your logic to come onto my platform and say, ‘Wow, forehead’s too big. Why would anybody be attracted to you? I hate you’… Just go into the comments and look at the shit you’re saying.

“Anybody who doesn’t have time for that shit, anybody who actually cares about themselves isn’t going to spend time on my platform trying to destroy my self image. You’re trying to make me feel worse.”

She added: “If I was already feeling like shit about myself, you’re trying to make me feel worse about how I look. You’re taking my features and you’re shitting on them. Which are what features? Exactly. I have Black hair, I have Black skin, I have Black features and you’re shitting on them.”

The criticism arose after Doja was accused of criticising her South African heritage, as well as the 2015 song ‘Dindu Nuffin’, which is said to be used by alt-right groups to mock incidents of police brutality.

Earlier this month, Doja donated $100,000 to a fund set up to honour the life of Breonna Taylor, an ER technician who was shot and killed by police officers in March.