Watch Doja Cat and SZA’s sensual sci-fi music video for ‘Kiss Me More’

Doja Cat has dropped a music video for her new single with SZA, ‘Kiss Me More’.

‘Kiss Me More’ is Doja Cat’s first new song as a lead artist in over a year, following the release of ‘Boss Bitch’ in January 2020.

The video, which was directed by Warren Fu, follows an astronaut who explores a pink-hued planet, eventually encountering the massive, glamorous aliens Doja and SZA. Later on, he plucks and eats a fruit from a tree, which transports him to a sensual fantasy.

Advertisement

Watch the clip here:

Doja had announced the single on social media on Thursday (April 8), sharing the cover art, designed by Chad Knight.

News of the song first broke when SZA interviewed Doja Cat for V Magazine earlier this year.

“Ok, so did you just fuck around and do every single genre because that’s what we wanna hear?” SZA asked. “You could do literally anything. I know our little ditty ‘Kiss Me More’ is a different strut and I’m just excited.”

Advertisement

“I’ve always wanted to try things,” Doja Cat responded. “I commend artists, like you, who stick to something. It feels pleasing aesthetically and very driven.

“For me, I want to try all these things, but I’m starting to learn what I’m falling into is a lot of the house, disco, vintage-y essences—that’s where my heart kind of lies.”

‘Kiss Me More’ is also the first single to be taken from Doja Cat’s forthcoming third album, ‘Planet Her’. When SZA asked her about other collaborations on the record, Doja said, “It’s people that I respect and I’m extremely excited about having on the album and it’s a full-circle moment for me, basically.”

Doja Cat had initially teased her collaboration with SZA back in January, when she drew attention to the artists she was following on Twitter. Alongside SZA were the likes of Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion, Saweetie, A$AP Ferg, French Montana, The Weeknd and Young Thug.

While the tracklist for ‘Planet Her’ has yet to be revealed, some of these collaborations have already been released. Doja teamed up with Grande and Megan Thee Stallion for ’34+35 (Remix)’ and Saweetie for ‘Best Friend’.

‘Planet Her’ will be Doja Cat’s first album since she released her breakthrough record ‘Hot Pink’ in late 2019.