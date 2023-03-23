Doja Cat appears to reveal new album title

Doja Cat has taken to Twitter, appearing to tease a potential name for her upcoming fourth album.

The artist took to social media to tease that the follow-up to 2021’s ‘Planet Her‘ is due sometime this year. After confirming there is already a title set for her fourth album, she tweeted “#hellmouth,” leading her fans to believe that to be the name of the release.

The name seems fitting as her past couple of social media posts feature devil-like outfits.

She is no stranger to the underworld theme, having previously said she plans to do “weird ass shit” to deliberately fuel conspiracy theories about her being in the Illuminati.

DC4 has a title now. — Hellmouth (@DojaCat) March 22, 2023

Fans have also been speculating about what genre the album would be. Doja has previously revealed that she wants to make “raw, unfiltered, hardcore punk”.

“I want to explore punk,” she said, “but not pop-punk. I feel like we have enough pop-punk artists right now. And if there needs to be more, then let there be more, but I don’t think I’m the one to do it.”

She added: “I want to explore more of a raw, unfiltered, hardcore punk sort of thing. It’s just something that I’m doing for my own personal fun — getting some drummers and guitarists together. And I don’t even know if that’s gonna make it out there.”

The new album is expected later in 2023.

In other news, Doja Cat was one of the artists handpicked by John Cena to feature on the official soundtrack of WWE 2K23.

She also performed a rendition of Beyonce’s ‘Drunk in Love’ while playing PowerWash Simulator.

Doja Cat originally joined Twitch back in 2021 to stream horror game Little Nightmares before using the platform to help her get past a level on INSIDE the following month. Since then, she’s streamed sporadically, typically announcing that she’s going live without any warning.