Doja Cat and Jared Leto attend the 2023 Met Gala as cats

Doja Cat and Jared Leto have turned heads at the 2023 Met Gala event after showing up dressed as cats.

Their outfits pay homage to iconic late designer Karl Lagerfeld’s beloved white Burmese cat, Choupette. This year’s Met Gala theme is a tribute to Lagerfeld, who died in 2019. Lagerfeld was best known for his work as the creative director of luxury brand Chanel from from 1983 until his death in February 2019.

Doja Cat’s outfit was comprised of a jewelled dress with cat ears, while her face made up to give her a cat’s snout.

Someone is in a giant furry white cat suit at the #MetGala. https://t.co/m94XaFKHbE pic.twitter.com/Lra9FiI1AI — Variety (@Variety) May 1, 2023

Leto later removed the cat costume to reveal another costume underneath.

Jared Leto removes a giant fluffy cat suit at the #MetGala to reveal another outfit. https://t.co/m94XaFKHbE pic.twitter.com/ZK4p2gI0Bg — Variety (@Variety) May 1, 2023

Lizzo took to social media to share her reaction of Jared Leto’s costume, while Jimmy Fallon joked that he had to go take a Zyrtec pill for cat allergies.

"I don't know what the hell drug I took before I got here, but that cat is not real." Lizzo talks about meeting the cat at the #MetGala. https://t.co/OcPy5cjK1f pic.twitter.com/OmH1sPJsCw — Variety (@Variety) May 2, 2023

After seeing Jared Leto in his cat costume, Jimmy Fallon says he has to go take a Zyrtec. https://t.co/UmxOoxk4rx pic.twitter.com/sNYOO30jt8 — Variety (@Variety) May 2, 2023

Lil Nas X also channelled his inner Choupette, covered in full body paint, glitter and diamonds, with his face decked out in diamonds to resemble a cat. Watch a clip of Lil Nas X’s outfit below.

Other musicians at this year’s Met Gala include recent Coachella headliner Bad Bunny, Olivia Rodrigo, BLACKPINK‘s Jennie, Jennifer Lopez, Phoebe Bridgers, Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Ice Spice, Jackson Wang, Billie Eilish, Finneas and more.

In recent Met Gala-related news, it was announced earlier this year that Rihanna’s 2018 Met Gala look is being recreated for Madame Tussauds’ wax museum in New York City. Another Rihanna wax figure is due to be added to Madame Tussauds Orlando at some point later this year. That model will feature the singer’s outfit from the Super Bowl 2023.