Doja Cat says “you will never see me beef with Nas” over ‘Ultra Black’ diss

Doja Cat has spoken about being dissed by Nas on his single ‘Ultra Black’, saying fans will “never see me beef with” the star.

“We going Ultra Black/Unapologetically Black/The opposite of Doja Cat,” Nas rapped on the track, which was released last month.

Speaking to Fat Joe in an interview on Instagram, Doja Cat spoke about the reference and why she hadn’t responded. “I’m just glad he’s still putting out music cos I love him,” she said. “I grew up on Nas, so to hear that, I’m like ‘Damn’, but also ‘Damn!’”

“I fucking love Nas, thank fucking god he noticed me. I love Nas. So I don’t give a shit. He can say whatever he wants. I really don’t care. If I love you, I love you.”

Doja Cat says that she loves Nas and doesn’t know why he dissed her (@fatjoe show) pic.twitter.com/oR5g4Clxgq — Complex Ambition (@CmplxAmbition) September 10, 2020

She continued: “I made jokes about it but, other than that, you will never see me beef with Nas. He might want to beef with me, but you’re not gonna see my beef with Nas. You won’t see me respond.”

In the same interview, she revealed she had finished the follow-up to her 2019 album ‘Hot Pink’, but wouldn’t be releasing it yet. “It’s all ready,” she said. “It’s all ready. I hate that I’m holding on to it right now, I don’t like this because every time I go on Twitter, I go on Instagram I see everybody is like, ‘Put it out, put it out’, and I’m like, ‘I would’, like, you have to plan things accordingly and there’s a lot going on.

“So to just drop everything tomorrow or in five minutes…yeah I’d love for you to hear it but you just can’t be doing stuff like that.”

Speaking about the album last month, Doja Cat said the record would feature a variety of genres and sounds spanning afrobeat, dancehall, funk, and house.