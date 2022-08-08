Doja Cat reacts to fans concerned about her shaving her head and eyebrows: “I’m rich, I’m fine”

Doja Cat has responded to fans who asked her if she is ok after she saved her head and, later, her eyebrows on Instagram Live.

The pop star revealed her shaved head on the platform last week before broadcasting her shaving off her eyebrows. On Friday (August 5) she went back on Live to talk about how much she dislikes “are you ok queen” comments sent after she sported her new look.

“I’m rich, I’m fine,” she said. “Just the whole ‘are you ok queen?’ shit makes me want to rip my…I guess the hair that I have left out and that would be my pubics.”

“It’s funny to me that people are in any way shocked or taken aback by me being bald,” Doja said in another clip. She referenced the fact that she has built her music career on doing what is generally perceived as strange or unexpected, such as releasing a song called ‘Moo!’ with the lyrics “Bitch, I’m a cow.”

@DojaCat said she was thinking about shaving her eyebrows for awhile now and assured concerned fans that she is okay. pic.twitter.com/QjJa7NSZM7 — Erin Keller (@ErinKell79) August 5, 2022

Amanda Palmer of The Dresden Dolls appeared to attribute Doja’s new look to her band, citing an old interview in which Doja talked about loving her group (Palmer historically has shaved off her eyebrows and penciled in new ones as part of her performing aesthetic).

“New eyebrow look. o yeah. you got it,” Palmer captioned on Instagram with photos of herself and Doja. “I saw an old interview with @dojacat saying she loved the @dresdendolls. i hope the world finally comes to accept the beauty of the spontaneously squiggled liquid eyeliner eyebrow. if this becomes a Thing, i will giggle for years.”

Last Wednesday (August 3) Doja also made headines for ranting against her fans and claiming that Twitter “isn’t letting me reply to anything now”.

The singer-rapper had written “people r so fuckin dumb istg it’s terrifying” on her Twitter – the context of which is unknown. Doja’s post prompted some fans and Twitter users to call her out for they perceived was her being unnecessarily negative and immature.

“Can you please grow up lmao,” wrote one person. “All you do is come online and rant about stuff. It’s never anything positive or being grateful. Just constant negativity, it’s so embarrassing and sad tbh.”

Doja called the person a “nerd” and told them to “shut the fuck up” before going on to target several others who were calling her out.

In other news, Doja and Post Malone recently shared the music video for ‘I Like You (A Happier Song)’, taken from Malone’s fourth album ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’.