Doja Cat responds to fans comparing her natural hair to “pubes” and “carpet”

Doja Cat has responded to fans who have compared her natural hair to “pubes” and “carpet”.

The singer recently teased her return with the single ‘Masc’, whose cover art featured a close up of her blonde curls. Now, the singer has taken to Instagram Live due to some insulting comments made about the appearance of her natural hair texture.

On March 30, Doja told viewers she was noticing a “consistent pattern” of commenters saying her hair looked like “sheep and pubes and carpet and popcorn and shit like that”.

Advertisement

“And it’s not even questions,” she added, “Some people are being like, that’s what it is.”

In response, Doja asked fans to “move forward” from the comparisons, saying: “We gotta move forward. Let’s move forward. Let’s grow. I can’t tell you what to do. I’m not your fucking parents, you know what I mean? I don’t wanna say too much.”

She concluded by saying: “Making those comparisons is wild. Let’s try not to do that.” Doja speaks about her natural hair around one minute and 14 seconds below.

The singer announced the news of her comeback single on March 30, sharing a snippet on her social media with her singing: “Boy we too grown for this shit”.

She last dropped music with her full-length album ‘Scarlet’ last September, which NME gave a three-star rating, writing: “It all adds up to an overlong, slightly repetitive but ultimately compelling album of two halves… still, by this stage, there’s no doubt that Doja has made her point – that she doesn’t owe us anything but to be herself.”

Advertisement

Kanye West also apparently tried to recruit Doja and Ice Spice to feature on his new version of ‘New Body’. Nicki Minaj was previously supposed to feature instead, but she refused to clear her sample.

Doja Cat hasn’t confirmed if she was approached by Ye and his team or not to feature on a song.

In other news, Doja will be headed to the UK in June this year as part of her ‘Scarlet’ world tour. Check all dates below and get any remaining tickets here:

Doja Cat’s 2024 tour dates are:

JUNE

11 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

12 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena

14 – London, UK @ The O2

15 – Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena

19 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

21 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena

23 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Rock In Rio

JULY

5 – Gdynia, Poland @ Open’er Festival