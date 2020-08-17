Doja Cat shrugs off Nas’ diss on ‘Ultra Black’

Doja Cat has shrugged off Nas’ diss of her on his latest single ‘Ultra Black’.

Released on Friday (August 14), the Hit Boy-produced track — which is the lead single from the rapper’s forthcoming new album ‘King’s Disease’ — sees Nas targeting Doja at the end of the first verse.

“Sometimes I’m over-black, even my clothes are black,” he raps. “Cash Money with the white tee and the soldier rag / We goin’ ultra black, unapologetically black / The opposite of Doja Cat, Michael Blackson black“.

The last line appears to be a reference to Doja’s alleged involvement in racist behaviour in online chatrooms, which first made headlines back in May. She denied allegations of racism during two separate Instagram Live broadcasts.

Doja issued a sarcastic response to ‘Ultra Black’ in a post on TikTok over the weekend, which you can see below.

“I’m so offended and upset by this song,” Doja says to the camera in the video while ‘Ultra Black’ can be heard playing in the background. “Have you guys heard ‘Fruit Salad’ by The Wiggles?”

Nas’ ‘King’s Disease’ album is set for release on Friday (August 21). The record is the follow-up to last year’s ‘The Lost Tapes 2’, which followed 2018’s ‘Nasir’.

Earlier this year, Nas revealed that he’s been working on two new projects, one of which is a collaboration with Hit-Boy — which has now been revealed to be ‘King’s Disease’.

“There’s some projects going on,” Nas explained. “One of them is, I was working with Hit-Boy, and I still am. And there’s another one I’m working on that I don’t wanna disclose. But Hit-Boy, that’s been fun working with him […] We’ve got some things.”