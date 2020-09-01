Doja Cat has opened up on what fans can expect from her forthcoming new album.

The Los Angeles rapper/singer won the Best New Artist award at the MTV VMAs 2020 on Sunday evening (August 30), where she was also nominated for Song Of The Year for ‘Say So’.

During an interview with MTV News following the event, Doja Cat – real name Amalaratna Dlamini – was asked about her next project. “I have my album coming, can’t say when,” she replied. “I really wanna make it a surprise, I don’t wanna say too much.”

She went on to say that the record would be “very similar” to her 2019 second album ‘Hot Pink’, “in the sense that each of the songs do have their own kind of personality”.

#MTVPUSH Best New Artist winner @DojaCat spoke with us on what her 2020 #VMAs win means to her, how her music and career have taken off, and if she's going to drop a new album out of nowhere: "I don't know, should I?" 👀 Watch our full interview here: https://t.co/vI3yQ7i3U5 pic.twitter.com/iORIk4xkl2 — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) August 31, 2020

“It’s not gonna be perfectly consistent, I’ve never been anyway, but we do have some dancehall stuff on there, some afrobeat stuff, some funk, house,” Doja Cat continued. “I’m trying to cover all bases, I can’t wait for people to hear it.”

You can watch the chat in the above tweet.

In a four-star review of ‘Hot Pink‘, NME wrote: “Dlamini’s taking no chances here and, now that the smoke’s lifted, it’s clear she’s a pop contender with the nous and drive to go as far as she wants.”

Meanwhile, Doja Cat has been announced in the first wave of acts for Reading & Leeds 2021. The dual August bank holiday event will feature six headliners next year: Stormzy, Catfish And The Bottlemen, Post Malone, Disclosure, Liam Gallagher and Queens Of The Stone Age.