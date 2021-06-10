Doja Cat reveals ‘Planet Her’ tracklist, with features from Ariana Grande, The Weeknd and more

Doja Cat has finally revealed the full details for her forthcoming third studio album, ‘Planet Her’, which will include features from Ariana Grande, The Weeknd and more.

Taking to Instagram to share the album’s intergalactic artwork, with photos taken by David LaChapelle, Doja also revealed that the long-teased album will be released this month, on Friday June 25.

The news comes shortly after the rapper revealed that her new song, ‘Need To Know’, will be released this Friday June 11.

Alongside Grande and The Weeknd, who themselves recently teamed up for the first live performance of ‘Save Your Tears (Remix)’, other special guests to appear on the album are Young Thug, JID and SZA, who appeared on the album’s lead single ‘Kiss Me More’.

View both the ‘Planet Her’ artwork and tracklist below.

‘Woman’ ‘Naked’ ‘Pay Day (feat. Young Thug)’ ‘Get Into It (Yuh)’ ‘Need To Know’ ‘I Don’t Do Drugs (feat. Ariana Grande)’ ‘Love To Dream’ ‘You Right (with The Weeknd)’ ‘Been Like This’ ‘Options (feat. JID)’ ‘Ain’t Shit’ ‘Imagine’ ‘Alone’ ‘Kiss Me More (feat. SZA)’

Doja Cat has collaborated with both Ariana Grande and The Weeknd before. She appeared on Grande’s latest album ‘Positions’ with a verse on track ‘Motive’, as well as a remix of ’34+35′ alongside Megan Thee Stallion.

She also appeared on a remix of The Weeknd’s track ‘In Your Eyes’, taken from his 2020 album ‘After Hours’.

‘Planet Her’ will be Doja Cat’s first album since she dropped ‘Hot Pink’ back in late 2019.