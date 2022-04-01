Doja Cat says she’s “not bailing” on The Weeknd tour, but plans to retire “right after”

Doja Cat has confirmed that she will still open for The Weeknd on his forthcoming North American tour despite reiterating her recent plans to retire from music.

The Weeknd is due to hit the road this July in support of his most recent album ‘Dawn FM’, which came out in January. He’ll be joined at the shows by Doja Cat; the pair previously teamed up last year on ‘You Right’ from the latter’s ‘Planet Her’ record.

Last week, however, Doja told her fans that she would be stepping away from music in a series of tweets she posted following a cancelled festival appearance. “I fuckin quit [and] I can’t wait to fucking disappear,” she wrote.

She later apologised and dialled back on the claim, but has since doubled down on her initial vow to retire. In response to a news article that was captioned “Ok so maybe @DojaCat isn’t retiring”, she tweeted: “Yes the fuck I am.”

Taking to Twitter once again last night (March 31), Doja Cat gave another update to those who were unsure about the status of her forthcoming support slots with The Weeknd – assuring them that she’s “not bailing” on the tour.

“But me not bailing doesn’t mean my ass isn’t gonna disappear right after,” Doja continued. “I still got shit I gotta do. and a lot of y’all think cuz I post a fuckin picture it means I’m not out. Pic doesn’t = music GOOFY.”

In a follow-up post, the rapper/singer promised that she “ain’t gone yet”. Doja said: “I got videos to film I got performances to do and I got content to drop so I’m pooping it out and dippin.”

Doja Cat is currently on tour in South America, and had been scheduled to play at the Asunciónico festival in Paraguay last Tuesday (March 22). After the event’s opening day – set to feature Doja Cat – was cancelled due to high winds and weather warnings, fans online expressed their disappointment at the star not meeting them outside her hotel.

In response, the musician tweeted: “It’s gone and I don’t give a fuck anymore. I fuckin quit I can’t wait to fucking disappear and I don’t need you to believe in me anymore. Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and I’m a fucking fool for ever thinking I was made for this this is a fucking nightmare unfollow me.”

Doja Cat explained in an interview in November 2021 that she “feel[s] pressured to do shit that I don’t fuckin’ wanna do” as part of her career in the music industry.

“I want to be home. I wanna play fuckin’ – I wanna make music. I wanna play fuckin’ video games,” she said.

The Weeknd’s ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ 2022 tour takes place between July 8 and September 3. See the full schedule and find any remaining tickets here.