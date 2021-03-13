Doja Cat shares a pair of remixes for new single ‘Streets’

Doja Cat has shared a pair of new remixes for her recent single ‘Streets’ – listen to them below.

Days after releasing the video for the ‘Hot Pink’ single, the L.A. rapper has released a ‘Disclosure Remix’, featuring the electronic duo, and the ‘Silhouette Remix’, which includes a snippet of Paul Anka’s 1959 hit song ‘Put Your Head on My Shoulder’.

The original version of the track gained popularity earlier this year after it sparked the “Silhouette Challenge” on TikTok.

Listen to Doja Cat’s new remixes below:

Prior to the rise in popularity of ‘Streets’ and its associated TikTok challenge, Doja Cat had actually sampled the same Paul Anka song in her 2018 track ‘Freak’, which received an official release on streaming services in August of last year.

As for the follow-up to ‘Hot Pink’, Doja revealed in September that it is apparently finished.

“It’s all ready. I hate that I’m holding on to it right now,” she said.

“…I see everybody is like, ‘Put it out, put it out’, and I’m like, ‘I would’, like, you have to plan things accordingly and there’s a lot going on.”

Doja Cat is among the artists set to perform during Sunday’s (March 14) Grammy Awards. Other performers on the night will include BTS, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Megan Thee Stallion.

Joining them will be Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, and Haim, Mickey Guyton, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Maren Morris, Post Malone and Roddy Ricch.