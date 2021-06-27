Doja Cat updates ‘Planet Her’ album with five new tracks

Doja Cat has shared a deluxe edition of her new album ‘Planet Her’ which features five extra tracks.

The rapper and singer released her long-teased third studio LP on Friday (June 25), featuring collaborations with Ariana Grande, SZA, The Weeknd, Young Thug and more.

In a four-star review of the album, NME‘s Nick Levine said: “Throughout this intoxicating third album, the artist born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini pivots effortlessly between deceptively sweet singing – deceptive because her lyrics are generally anything but – and fierce, filter-free rapping.”

Advertisement

Today (June 27), Doja Cat announced the release of an extended version of the album, with five new bonus tracks.

One of the new records is an extended version of ‘You Right’ with The Weeknd, while other tracks include ‘Tonight’ with Eve and ‘Why Why’ with Gunna. You can listen to the new version of Planet Her’ below.

‘PLANET HER’ TRACKLISTING

01. ‘Woman’

02. ‘Naked’

03. ‘Payday’ Feat. Young Thug

04. ‘Get Into It (Yuh)’

05. ‘Need To Know’

06. ‘I Don’t Do Drugs’ Feat. Arian Grande

07. ‘Love To Dream’

08. ‘You Right’ Feat. The Weeknd

09. ‘Been Like This’

10. ‘Options’ Feat. JID

11. ‘Ain’t Shit’

12. ‘Imagine’

13. ‘Alone’

14. ‘Kiss Me More’ Feat. SZA

DELUXE EDITION

Advertisement

01. ‘You Right’ (Extended)

02. ‘Up And Down’

03. ‘Tonight’ Feat. Eve

04. ‘Ride’

05. ‘Why Why’ Feat. Gunna

Meanwhile, SZA is set to debut new solo music during an upcoming livestream.

The TDE artist’s last studio album, ‘CTRL’, was released in 2017, though she has released two singles – ‘Hit Different’ (with Ty Dolla $ign) and ‘Good Days’ – in the past year.

She has now announced that she will debut new material during the upcoming livestream IN BLOOM, which the artist is working on with Grey Goose.

Billed as a “one-of-a-kind virtual music experience imagined by SZA”, IN BLOOM will be broadcast online on July 1 at 9pm ET (2am UK time).