Doja Cat’s rework of Hole’s ‘Celebrity Skin’ has dropped in full

Doja Cat has released her cover of Hole‘s classic single ‘Celebrity Skin’ in full – you can listen to it below.

The Los Angeles artist previewed her take on Courtney Love and co.’s 1998 track yesterday (February 10). It was recorded as part of a team-up with Taco Bell for The Grande Escape, an advert designed to “give fans a bold new taste of what it means to Live Más”.

Doja Cat’s new version of Hole’s ‘Celebrity Skin’ – the original of which appears on the group’s third album of the same name – contains reworked lyrics that were written in partnership with frontwoman Love.

Advertisement

Due to air during the fourth quarter of this Sunday’s Super Bowl (February 13), The Grande Escape tells “an epic story of liberation from conformity and shows Doja Cat alongside others who escape from a clown college in pursuit of discovering Live Más for themselves”.

Per a press release, the commercial is “a depiction of the exhilaration and comfort that comes from honouring and celebrating being different”.

Speaking about the project in a statement, Doja Cat explained: “I’ve enjoyed every moment of this campaign, especially the ones where we get to break all the rules, and look forward to continuing collaborating with the brand.”

This weekend’s Super Bowl takes place at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. It’ll see the Cincinnati Bengals face off against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Halftime Show will feature an all-star collaborative performance from Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. A dramatic official trailer for the special team-up arrived last month.

Advertisement

Doja Cat, who released her third album ‘Planet Her’ last summer, is set to appear at Coachella 2022 in April. Kanye West, Billie Eilish and Harry Styles will headline this year’s event.