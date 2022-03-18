Dolly Parton is still eligible for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, despite asking to be withdrawn

Dolly Parton is still eligible to be inducted into this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, despite the country legend asking to have her nomination withdrawn.

Earlier this week, Parton asked to be taken out of consideration for this year’s Hall of Fame. The singer was announced as one of the Rock Hall’s nominees for its Class of 2022 alongside the likes of Eminem, Kate Bush, Beck, Eurythmics, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie, Rage Against The Machine, A Tribe Called Quest and more.

At the time, Parton explained that while she was “extremely flattered” to be nominated, she felt that she hadn’t “earned that right” and did not want votes split as a result of her inclusion.

Advertisement

“I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again – if I’m ever worthy,” she added. “This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do!”

In an interview with Fox on Thursday (March 17), Parton elaborated on her decision. “My perception, and I think the perception of most of America – I just feel like that’s more for the people in rock music,” she said.

“I’ve been educated since then, saying that it’s more than that, but I still didn’t feel right about it. It kind of would be like putting AC/DC in the Country Music Hall of Fame. That just felt a little out of place for me.”

Now, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation has responded to Parton’s request, calling her statement “thoughtful” but that her nomination will nevertheless be considered.

“From its inception, Rock and Roll has had deep roots in Rhythm & Blues and Country music. It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture,” a statement shared with Variety reads.

“Dolly Parton’s music impacted a generation of young fans and influenced countless artists that followed. Her nomination to be considered for induction into to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame [sic] followed the same process as all other artists who have been considered.

Advertisement

“Dolly’s recommendation, along with the other 16 nominees for the class of 2022 was sent out earlier this month to our 1,200 general ballot voters, the majority of whom are artists themselves, for consideration for induction at our ceremony.

“We are in awe of Dolly’s brilliant talent and pioneering spirit and are proud to have nominated her for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.”

Following Parton’s request to be withdrawn, Steve Albini of Big Black and Shellac offered to produce a rock and roll album with Parton, asking, “Dolly Parton do you like analog recording[?]”.

Richie Faulkner of Judas Priest, who are also nominated for this year’s Hall of Fame, also weighed in on Parton’s decision, calling it a “classy move”.

From the shortlist of nominees announced in February, five acts will progress into the Rock Hall’s final round of induction considerations, which will be revealed in May. Fans can also contribute to the selection process by voting here or at the Rock Hall’s museum in Cleveland, Ohio.

Last year, Foo Fighters, Jay-Z and Tina Turner were among those included in the 2021 cohort of Rock Hall inductees.