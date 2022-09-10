Dolly Parton pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II: “She carried herself with grace and strength her entire life”

Dolly Parton has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II online and recalled meeting her at her Silver Jubilee celebrations in 1977.

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, the Queen died on Thursday (September 8) at her Balmoral estate after 70 years on the throne. She was 96 years old.

Parton shared a post on her Instagram page yesterday (September 9) honouring Queen Elizabeth II, joining a host of other famous faces in paying tribute. “I had the honour of meeting and performing for Queen Elizabeth II on my trip to London in 1977,” she wrote.

“She carried herself with grace and strength her entire life. May she Rest In Peace. My thoughts are prayers are with her family at this time. Love, Dolly.”

Alongside the note, Parton also shared a photo of that meeting between herself and the Queen. The country star took part in the Silver Jubilee celebrations in 1977, alongside The Jackson 5, Scottish singer and entertainer Sydney Devine and comedian Frankie Howerd.

Other figures from the entertainment world to pay tribute to the Queen included Paul McCartney, Ozzy Osbourne, Mick Jagger and many more.

A 2021 interview with McCartney resurfaced after news of the monarch’s death broke, in which the Beatle recalled meeting the Queen when he was 10 years old. Other moments where Queen Elizabeth II had brushes with pop culture – including her London 2012 skit with James Bond actor Daniel Craig – were also recirculated.

Members of Sex Pistols, who famously released their controversial single ‘God Save The Queen’ just before her Silver Jubilee, also responded to her death online. “Rest in Peace Queen Elizabeth II,” John Lydon wrote. “Send her victorious.”