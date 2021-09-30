Dolly Parton praises Lil Nas X’s ‘Jolene’ cover: “I’m honored and flattered”

Dolly Parton has given her stamp of approval to Lil Nas X‘s recent cover of her signature song ‘Jolene’.

The rapper performed his rendition of Parton’s 1973 song, lifted from her album of the same name, during a session as part of BBC Radio One’s Live Lounge earlier this month.

“I chose this because I feel like this song is kind of beautifully sad,” Lil Nas said when performing the song. “I like the little country twang, so I was like ‘let me try this out’.”

Advertisement

Parton has since shared Lil Nas X’s cover on Twitter, and posted on Instagram a photo they took together at the 2019 Country Music Association Awards. “I was so excited when someone told me that Lil Nas X had done my song #Jolene. I had to find it and listen to it immediately… and it’s really good,” she wrote.

“Of course, I love him anyway. I was surprised and I’m honored and flattered. I hope he does good for both of us.I hope he does good for both of us. Thank you @LilNasX.”

Lil Nas X responded to Parton’s comments enthusiastically and succinctly:

Lil Nas X released his debut album ‘Montero’ earlier this month after previewing it with its title track, ‘Sun Goes Down’ and Jack Harlow collaboration ‘Industry Baby’.

Advertisement

Parton, meanwhile, recently announced she would release her debut novel Run, Rose, Run next March.

Written in collaboration with author James Patterson, the book will be released alongside a new Parton album of the same name which will feature a dozen tracks “based on the characters and situations” featured in the novel.