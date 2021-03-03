Dolly Parton receives the COVID-19 vaccine that she helped fund

Dolly Parton has finally received the COVID-19 vaccine that she helped to fund.

The country music icon, 75, sang one of her most iconic hits with a timely twist as she received the Moderna jab.

To the tune of Jolene, Parton sang: “Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, I’m begging of you, please don’t hesitate. Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, because once you’re dead, then that’s a bit too late.”

Advertisement

Parton was previously praised for helping to fund the Moderna vaccine after she donated $1m (£716,000) to Nashville’s Vanderbilt University medical centre.

Addressing fans before receiving the jab in the video, Parton said: “I’m so excited. I’ve been waiting a while.

“I’m old enough to get it and I’m smart enough to get it.

“I’m trying to be funny now, but I’m dead serious about the vaccine. I think we all want to get back to normal, whatever that is. And that would be a great shot in the arm, wouldn’t it, if we could get back to that?

“But anyhow, I just wanted to encourage everybody because the sooner we get to feeling better, the sooner we are going to get back to being normal”

Advertisement

She said afterwards: “I just want to say to all of you cowards out there – don’t be such a chicken squat. Get out there and get your shot.”

The Moderna vaccine boasts nearly 95% protection against the disease, and was the second major jab to be announced after follows the announcement a separate immunisation from pharmaceutical firm Pfizer last year.

Meanwhile, Dolly recently responded to widespread calls for a statue to be built of her at Tennessee’s State Capitol.

In January, Tennessee Rep. John Mark Windle introduced a bill that would see the country star recognised with a statue in Nashville. Before that, more than 25,000 fans also signed a petition for all Confederate statues in the state to be replaced with ones of Parton.

“I am honored and humbled by their intention, but I have asked the leaders of the state legislature to remove the bill from any and all consideration,” the musician tweeted last month.

The star also recently revealed that she had turned down the Presidential Medal Of Freedom twice during Donald Trump’s term as president.