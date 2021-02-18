Dolly Parton responds to calls for her to get her own statue

Dolly Parton has responded to calls for a statue to be built of her at Tennessee’s State Capitol.

Last month, Tennessee Rep. John Mark Windle introduced a bill that would see the country star recognised with a statue in Nashville. Before that, more than 25,000 fans also signed a petition for all Confederate statues in the state to be replaced with ones of Parton.

“I am honored and humbled by their intention, but I have asked the leaders of the state legislature to remove the bill from any and all consideration,” the musician tweeted earlier today (February 18).

“Given all that is going on in the world, I don’t think putting me on a pedestal is appropriate at this time,” she continued. “I hope, though, that somewhere down the road several years from now or perhaps after I’m gone if you still feel I deserve it, then I’m certain I will stand proud in our great State Capitol as a grateful Tennessean.

“In the meantime, I’ll continue to try to do good work to make this great state proud.”

Windle’s bill suggested that Parton should be immortalised in statue form thanks to her contributions to music throughout her career, as well as her philanthropic endeavours. Last year, the icon donated $1million (£717k) to the Vanderbilt Medical Centre, helping to fund research that aided the production of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine.

Earlier this month, the star revealed that she had turned down the Presidential Medal Of Freedom twice during Donald Trump’s term as president. “I couldn’t accept it because my husband was ill, and then they asked me again about it and I wouldn’t travel because of the COVID,” she explained.

“Now I feel like if I take it, I’ll be doing politics – so I’m not sure,” she added. Joe Biden’s administration has reportedly already offered her the honour.