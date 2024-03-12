Dolly Parton says Beyoncé has recorded a cover of ‘Jolene’: “She’s a beautiful girl and a great singer”

Dolly Parton has seemingly let slip that Beyoncé has covered her hit song ‘Jolene’.

Speaking to Knox News recently, Dolly Parton spoke about Beyoncé’s venture into the world of country music with her two latest singles, ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ and ’16 Carriages’, as well as her upcoming album, ‘Renaissance Act II’.

While talking about Beyoncé’s pivot to country music, Parton was asked about rumours that Beyoncé will include a cover of ‘Jolene’ on her new album. “Well, I think she has,” Parton said to Knox News. “I think she’s recorded ‘Jolene’ and I think it’s probably gonna be on her country album, which I’m very excited about that.”

Parton added: “I love her! She’s a beautiful girl and a great singer.”

This isn’t the first time Parton has voiced her support for Beyoncé. After announcing ‘Renaissance Act II’ and releasing ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’, the single reached the top spot on the US country charts, making Beyoncé the first Black woman to top the chart.

Following the feat, Parton took to social media to write: “I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she’s done a country album. So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single. Can’t wait to hear the full album! Love Dolly.”