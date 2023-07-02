Dolly Parton says she’s uninterested in having an ABBA-style AI hologram

Dolly Parton has said she wouldn’t entertain the idea of having her own AI hologram because she doesn’t want to “leave my soul on Earth”.

Parton was asked during a press conference whether she’d ever consider creating a show using a hologram of herself, in the style of ABBA’s current Voyage show.

“I think I’ve left a great body of work behind,” she said. “I have to decide how much of that high-tech stuff I want to be involved [with] because I don’t want to leave my soul here on this earth.

“I think with some of this stuff I’ll be grounded here for ever… I’ll be around, we’ll find ways to keep me here.” [via The Independent]

She also joked that “everything” about her, including “any intelligence” was artificial anyway.

Parton also went into more detail about her forthcoming rock album ‘Rockstar’, which is set for release on November 17.

She explained that she wanted to get Mick Jagger to appear on the album “so bad” as her husband Carl Dean “loves” him.

“I wanted him to sing on ‘Satisfaction’ but he wanted something new and different, which I don’t blame him for that, so I wound up singing that with Pink and Brandi Carlile.

“We kept looking for the right song and he was doing an album in LA, and he did some stuff in Nashville, and I kept missing him everywhere. I ran him around like a high-school girl.”

She also revealed that the album was inspired by her induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2022.

She initially resisted the honour, saying she would “respectfully bow out” of the process, before changing her mind, vowing to “live up to the honour”.

“I didn’t want to take it because I didn’t think I had earned it,” she said. “That’s the main reason I went ahead [with rock music].”

Last month, Parton shared, ‘Bygones’, a new song with Judas Priest‘s Rob Halford and Mötley Crüe‘s Nikki Sixx. ‘Rockstar’ is set to feature nine original songs and 21 covers.