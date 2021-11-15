Dom Dolla, Crooked Colours and Mallrat lead line-up for 2022 For The Love festival

Touring festival For The Love is making its return in 2022, announcing Dom Dolla, Crooked Colours and Mallrat as next year’s headliners.

They’ll be joined by Allday, Telenova, Boo Seeka, Running Touch, George Maple and Ebony Boadu for the event, which will take place in four locations around the country.

For The Love will kick off on February 19 at Doug Jennings Park in the Gold Coast, before heading to Stuart Park in Wollongong and Melbourne’s Catani Gardens, wrapping up at Perth’s McCallum Park on March 6.

Advertisement

General tickets for all festival dates go on sale on Wednesday November 24 at 1pm AEDT, with pre-sale commencing a day earlier. Register for pre-sale tickets here.

The event’s 2021 iteration was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Flight Facilities and Cosmo’s Midnight were slated to perform as headliners, alongside Mallrat, George Maple, Boo Seeka and more.

For The Love was one of the last festivals to go ahead back in February 2020 before COVID-19 impacted Australia. It took place in Perth, Melbourne and the Gold Coast, with performances from Hayden James, Gorgon City and Safia.

For The Love festival’s 2022 dates are:

FEBRUARY

Saturday 19 – Gold Coast, Doug Jenning’s Park

Saturday 26 – Wollongong, Stuart Park

Advertisement

MARCH

Saturday 5 – Melbourne, Catani Gardens

Sunday 6 – Perth, McCallum Park