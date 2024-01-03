Beyond The Valley brings out Dom Dolla and RÜFÜS DU SOL for secret sets at 2023 festival

In partnership with Beyond The Valley

Dom Dolla and RÜFÜS DU SOL were revealed as the two back-to-back secret performers at Beyond The Valley 2023 this past weekend.

BTV had booked two back-to-back slots for secret sets at the Dance Dome on December 30, 2023 – both of which were the subject of much speculation in the lead-up to the New Year’s festival.

Advertisement

Dom Dolla – who had not been booked on the line-up for the festival this year – has now become the first artist ever to perform at all eight editions of Beyond The Valle. After he was revealed as the first of two secret performers, the DJ and producer told the crowd: “I couldn’t fucking help myself”.

Watch a clip of Dom Dolla’s surprise set at Beyond The Valley 2023 below.

Immediately after Dom Dolla’s set, RÜFÜS DU SOL – who had just headlined the Valley Stage the night before – took to the stage for the Dance Dome’s second secret set. RÜFÜS DU SOL and Dom Dolla then made history by performing together for the first time ever, as the group brought Dom out to perform his remix of their track ‘Make It Happen’.

RÜFÜS DU SOL also took to social media to share a video of their secret set at the Dance Dome. Watch that clip below.

Advertisement

Elsewhere during the festival, RÜFÜS DU SOL played their second secret set – and third BTV set overall – at Schmall Klub, an intimate party within the Beyond The Valley grounds that can only be accessed through a hidden door.

Other secret performances at Schmall Klub saw Kettema and DJ Heartstring perform together, while the Dr. Dans stage hosted surprise performances from What So Not, jamesjamesjames and Flight Facilities.

The 2023 edition of Beyond The Valley had sold out ahead of the festival weekend with 35,000 tickets sold, per a press release.

Other performers across the weekend included Peggy Gou, who rang in the new year on the mainstage, and acts like Central Cee, Ferg, Channel Tres, G Flip, DMA’S and more.

Read NME’s full festival recap of Beyond The Valley 2023 and check out our daily recaps for day two, day three and day four here.