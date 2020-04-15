Dom Dolla to headline Untitled Group’s Virtual Day Party

Dom Dolla has been enlisted to headline Untitled Group’s first-ever Virtual Day Party, offering a lineup of some of Australia’s buzziest electronic acts.

Untitled Group, the team behind Beyond The Valley, Ability Fest, Grapevine Gathering and more, will be streaming the party on their Facebook page from 1:30pm AEST on Saturday April 18.

Joining Dolla on the lineup are other electronic artists Willaris K., Torren Foot, Jordan Brando, London Topaz and Elizabeth Cambage.

“Music lovers are being deprived of experiences that are so important to them and ingrained in their way of life, which is why we have decided to keep the spirit of our day parties alive in a new virtual format,” said Untitled Group director Filippo Palermo in a press statement.

“We’ve reached out to some of our audience’s favourite artists who have kindly donated their time in the spirit of filling this void.”

The event has been pre-recorded from various undisclosed locations around Melbourne. Those who are interested can also enter a competition put on by Untitled Group to be in the running to win a number of prizes, including a one-year season pass to all of Untitled Group’s events and an online meet and greet with the artist of your choice. Find out more information here.