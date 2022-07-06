DOMi & JD Beck have announced details of new album ‘NOT TiGHT’, featuring their label boss Anderson .Paak alongside Mac DeMarco, Snoop Dogg and more.

The jazz duo will release their new album on July 29 via .Paak’s new label APESHIT, and they collaborate with their label boss on first single ‘TAKE A CHANCE’, out today (July 6).

Elsewhere on the 15-track album, DOMi & JD Beck will collaborate with Thundercat, Herbie Hancock, Busta Rhymes and more.

Watch the video for Anderson .Paak collaboration ‘TAKE A CHANCE’ and see the album’s full tracklist below.

1. ‘LOUNA’S Intro’

2. ‘WHATUP’

3. ‘SMiLE’

4. ‘BOWLiNG’ (feat. Thundercat)

5. ‘NOT TiGHT’

6. ‘TWO SHRiMPS’ (feat. Mac DeMarco)

7. ‘U DON’T HAVE TO ROB ME’

8. ‘MOON’ (feat. Herbie Hancock)

9. ‘DUKE’

10. ‘TAKE A CHANCE’ (feat. Anderson .Paak)

11. ‘SPACE MOUNTAiN’

12. ‘PiLOT’ (feat. Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, Anderson .Paak)

13. ‘WHOA’ (feat. Kurt Rosenwinkel)

14. ‘SniFF’

15. ‘THANK U’

In a recent Radar interview with NME, the pair discussed how they met Anderson .Paak and ended up signing to his label.

“We discovered each other on Instagram and then finally met in New Orleans in 2019 when we were touring in Thundercat‘s band,” DOMi explained. “Somebody like Andy is really rare to find in the music business: he’s always such a mom with us, always making sure that we’re good, he’s just so sweet. So when he told us about the label, we were like, ‘Fuck yeah!’”

JD added: “He made a lot of music that inspired us when we were coming up, and to have someone like that show you things about yourself that you didn’t know, it was seriously crazy.

“When we signed to the label, he sat us down with a whiteboard and was like, ‘What do you want your album to feel like, what do you want to accomplish, and who do you want on it?’. He just made everything happen.”