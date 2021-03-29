Dominic Breen announces east coast tour

Singer-songwriter Dominic Breen will hit the road next month, playing shows down the east coast.

Breen’s tour will kick off at The West Room in Brisbane on April 25. From there, he’ll head south for a string of shows in New South Wales, wrapping up his tour in Wollongong on June 5.

Tickets to Breen’s Newcastle and Gosford shows are available now, while his Sydney and Wollongong shows are free to enter. Tickets for his Brisbane show will go on sale at a later date.

Earlier this month, Dominic Breen joined Middle Kids for their appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The band performed ‘Today We’re The Greatest’ on the US talk show, the title track from their recently released album.

Breen premiered the music video for his latest single, ‘James Street Tonight’, last week. The clip, co-directed by Breen and Joel Ludemann, was shot in Sydney.

“The aim of the clip was to create a simple visual contrast between a lonely feeling of roaming the streets at night and the warmth and connection available on the inside,” Ludemann said in a press statement.

‘James Street Tonight’ will appear on Breen’s forthcoming debut album, set for release in the first half of 2021. A press release teases that the record is “currently in the final stages of production”.

Dominic Breen’s east coast tour dates are:

April

Sunday 25 – Brisbane, The West Room

Friday 30 – Sydney, Marlborough

May

Friday 7 – Newcastle, Stag & Hunter*

Saturday 8 – Gosford, Rhythm Hut*

June

Saturday 5 – Wollongong, Shy Postie

*with Caitlin Harnett