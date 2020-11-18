Dominic Breen drops ‘Lovelost’, first single from forthcoming debut album

Sydney singer-songwriter Dominic Breen has released the first cut of his forthcoming debut album, ‘Lovelost’.

Out today (November 18), ‘Lovelost’ was produced by Tim Fitz of Middle Kids. Breen plays almost every instrument on the track, save bass guitar, which Fitz performs.

On the single, Breen commented, “It’s a sad song in disguise. It’s a photo of Woe put through the Happiness filter.

“I wanted a song about hopelessness and uncertainty to sound bright and confident.”

‘Lovelost’ packs an eclectic blend of power-pop and indie nuances, serviced by acoustic guitar and a crunchy bass. The track is akin to the classic Australian sounds of The Go-Betweens and The Triffids but also maintains a modern energy throughout.

Listen to ‘Lovelost’ below:

Fitz also added, “Every Dom Breen song has its own unique spirit. ‘Lovelost’ has this howling, frenetic energy, and an inner sensitivity.”

The release of ‘Lovelost’ marks the first taste of Breen’s as-yet-unnamed forthcoming debut album. The record’s release date is also yet to be revealed but is expected in early 2021 through Believe/Double Drummer.

The upcoming new material will serve as a descendent of Breen’s two EPs. His first, ‘Lay Low’, dropped in 2018, and was followed by ‘rattlin’ last year.