Dominic Breen postpones debut album release, cancels shows following leg injury

Sydney singer-songwriter Dominic Breen has announced the cancellation of two live performances, alongside the postponement of his forthcoming debut album, as a result of an injury he sustained last week.

Though specifics of the incident at hand are being kept private, Breen posted a pair of images to his Facebook page yesterday (June 29), showing an X-ray of his left leg “seriously broken” with a series of pins and a metal plate having been surgically installed.

Hi folks, DBHQ regret to announce that Dominic Breen has sustained a bad injury and seriously broken his left… Posted by Dominic Breen on Monday, June 28, 2021

Breen spent a week in hospital as a result of the injury, and a press release notes that he will be confined to a wheelchair and crutches for most of the year’s remainder. As a result, Breen’s forthcoming debut album, ‘Blue Volume’, has been pushed back from August 20 to September 24.

Two forthcoming live shows have also been cancelled – a headlining gig in Newcastle, which he was set to perform on Saturday July 10 with a full backing band, and a show supporting Moody Beach in Sydney on Saturday July 17.

At the time of writing, Breen is still scheduled to perform a headline set at The Great Club in Marrickville on Friday August 20, with a press release confirming that more dates are due to be announced soon.

Breen has released three singles from ‘Blue Volume’ thus far: ‘‘Lovelost’, ‘James Street Tonight’ and ‘Under Your Sorrow’. The album was co-produced with Tim Fitz of Middle Kids, who Breen joined for a performance on The Late Late Show With James Corden.