Dominic Fike announces debut album ‘What Could Possibly Go Wrong’

Dominic Fike has shared the details of his forthcoming debut album and with it a new single called ‘Politics & Violence’.

The Florida singer and rapper will release ‘What Could Possibly Go Wrong’ on July 31 via Columbia Records. His debut album includes previously released single ‘Chicken Tenders’ as well as new song ‘Politics & Violence’, which he teased last month.

The news follows Fike’s essay shared last month, written in the wake of the George Floyd protests, in which he detailed the negative experiences he and his family have had with police.

“My life has felt cursed since I was a little kid. I’ve watched police, the supposed good guys, beat my mom and take her away,” Fike, who is of African-American and Filipino descent, wrote on Instagram.

“I’ve had my brothers taken away. Aunts. Uncles. Shit, my dad just got 20. It’s like they had a problem with my family. I’ve since realised the real curse is the system we live in is designed for us to lose, again and again.”

Tracklisting for ‘What Could Possibly Go Wrong’:

1. Come Here

2. Double Negative (Skeleton Milkshake)

3. Cancel Me

4. 10x Stronger

5. Good Game

6. Why

7. Chicken Tenders

8. What’s For Dinner?

9. Vampire

10. Superstar Sh*t

11. Politics & Violence

12. Joe Blazey

13. Wurli

14. Florida