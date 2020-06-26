Watch Dominic Fike’s surreal video for new single ‘Chicken Tenders’

Dominic Fike has released his brand new single ‘Chicken Tenders’ — you can watch its surreal accompanying video below.

The track is the first to be taken from Fike’s forthcoming debut album, which is set for release on Columbia Records later this year. The original release date for the record was delayed recently in solidarity with the anti-racism protests that have taken place in the US and across the world following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.

‘Chicken Tenders’ has been accompanied today (June 26) by a Jack Begert-directed video, which features Fike taking a surreal trip through his psyche after hastily waking up in his hotel room.

You can check out the clip, which carries the subtitle “if you can’t get out of it, get into it”, below.

Earlier this month, Fike shared a powerful essay he’d penned that detailed his own history with police brutality while also adding to the growing calls to defund police forces in the US.

“My life has felt cursed since I was a little kid,” Fike wrote. “I’ve watched police, the supposed good guys, beat my mom and take her away. I’ve had my brothers taken away. Aunts. Uncles. Shit, my dad just got 20. It’s like they had a problem with my family.

“I’ve since realised the real curse is the system we live in is designed for us to lose, again and again.”

Fike also spoke earlier this week about the wider context around his debut album during an interview that was conducted by Brockhampton‘s Kevin Abstract.