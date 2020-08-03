Dominic Fike says he’s already working on new music

Dominic Fike has revealed that he’s already working on a follow-up to his newly released debut album, ‘What Could Possibly Go Wrong’.

Speaking to NME for its most recent Big Read cover, the rapper and vocalist said that he has a new album in the works and that he’s making “multiple songs a day” for what won’t be another guitar-based record.

“People are always [talking about] that whole blending styles shit. I think people use that word kinda lightly,” he said. “Sometimes I’ll write a whole rap song or a whole reggaeton song and someone will be like: ‘Oh, you’re blending your genres.'”

He added: “What I’m making right now is crazy: it blends, it’s weird and it’s all different types of shit. But it works – I love it.”

Asked whether he would be following up ‘What Could Possibly Go Wrong’ fairly soon, Fike confirmed he was, before catching himself. “Damn! I should be more secretive about stuff,” he said. But I’m trying to drop ASAP and load the world with a bunch of music. I’ve been making a bunch of stuff, and I want it to come out. So that’s what we’re gonna do.”

In June, Fike penned an essay detailing the negative experiences he and his family had at the hands of the police, while also arguing for their defunding.

Fike, who is of Filipino and African-American descent, said on Instagram that he had delayed the release of the first song from his debut album in the wake of worldwide protests for racial equality. “It doesn’t feel right to release music today but it does feel right to continue this conversation,” he added.