Dominic Fike is the first artist announced for Fornite‘s next in-game concert series.

The US artist will kick off the game’s three-week Spotlight concert series on Saturday (September 12) at 5pm ET/10pm BST with an exclusive performance for Fortnite broadcast from a new LA studio built specifically for in-game concerts.

Epic Games, which owns Fortnite, said acts for the two following Saturdays – September 19 and 26 – will be announced soon. Fike’s concert is the first since Travis Scott’s record-breaking in-game gig in April. Marshmello also performed “inside” the game in February 2019.

Nate Nanzer, Fortnite’s head of global partnerships, said, “This is a tour stop. If you’re on tour, you want to stop on the Fortnite stage. It’s a unique way to get in front of an audience that maybe you’re not reaching through other means.” [via The Verge].

He added: “This will be a full live concert broadcast into the game. He’s going to be playing with his band, and he’s going to be playing his new music live for the first time.”

Nanzer also revealed that fans can expect to watch longer sets compared to the early Fortnite concerts that lasted between 10 and 15 minutes.