Don Broco announce 2023 Australian tour dates

Don Broco have announced their return to Australia, slating a three-date run along the east coast for this May.

The short run will begin in Melbourne on Thursday May 4, when the Bedford pop-rock outfit take to the stage at 170 Russell. They’ll follow it up with a gig at Sydney’s Metro Theatre that Saturday (May 6), before wrapping up at The Triffid in Brisbane the following night (May 7).

Tickets for all three shows go on sale next Tuesday (February 21) – you’ll be able to find them here when they go live.

The tour was announced through a “Valentine’s Day message” shared by the band on social media, where frontman Rob Damiani says: “Being in a band isn’t easy – schedules can be brutal, and sometimes you end up neglecting the people who love and support you the most. So this Valentine’s Day, we want to apologise to you and make it up to some very special people…”

Don Broco last toured Australia in November of 2017, just three months before they released their third album, ‘Technology’. They’ve since released another full-length effort – ‘Amazing Things’, which arrived in October of 2021 – as well as the standalone single ‘Fingernails’ last April.

Don Broco’s 2023 Australian tour dates are:

MAY

Thursday 4 – Woiworung/Melbourne, 170 Russell

Saturday 6 – Eora/Sydney, Metro Theatre

Sunday 7 – Yuggera/Brisbane, The Triffid