Don McLean and Tyson Fury team up for boxing remake of ‘American Pie’

Don McLean has shared a new version of his 1971 hit ‘American Pie’ featuring boxer Tyson Fury – listen to it below.

The brand new rendition of the iconic anthem – which has become synonymous with Fury since he famously performed it following his defeat of Deontay Wilder in 2020 – comes as the boxer gears up to defend his world title belts in a fight against Dillian Whyte on April 23.

The latest iteration of the song sees McLean singing the verses to ‘American Pie’, perfectly articulating Fury’s comeback story, as a montage of clips from across the boxer’s impressive career flash up.

Towards the end of the track, the Gypsy King – who is no stranger to getting on the mic, having previously appeared alongside Robbie Williams on ‘Bad Sharon’ in 2019 – joins in with McLean, singing along to the track.

You can check out the collaboration below:

In addition to celebrating Fury’s upcoming fight, the duet coincides with the 50th anniversary of ‘American Pie’ – both the album and single as well as the release of a children’s book, a documentary about the impact McLean’s song has had on pop culture, and a world tour which will come to the UK and Europe starting in September 2022.

Last October, following his heavyweight boxing triumph over Deontay Wilder at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Fury was spotted dancing on stage with Steve Aoki to hundreds of revellers.

Footage of the celebrations show Fury praising his “favourite DJ” on stage at Hakkasan nightclub. Aoki was in charge of the DJ set for the afterparty in Hakkasan, which he also headed up in February 2020 when Fury beat Wilder previously.

Another time that Fury took to the stage to perform music in celebration of his wins was in 2015, when the boxer marked his victory over Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko by singing Aerosmith’s ‘I Don’t Wanna Miss A Thing’.