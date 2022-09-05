Don McLean clarifies Adele feud comments

Don McLean has clarified comments he made about Adele after she postponed her Las Vegas residency earlier this year.

In an interview with Greatest Music Of All Time podcast, McLean previously spoke about how modern musicians didn’t have enough respect for their audiences.

“They are all very rich and very spoiled and they don’t really care about the audience. They think the audience should kiss their ass and that is the opposite to how I feel,” he said at the time.

“I feel honoured to play for people. I know they are spending money and taking time out of their lives. But I come from a different time. Guys like The Beach Boys worked really hard and so does Paul McCartney.”

Addressing the comments now in a new interview with BANG Showbiz, McLean said: “I did an interview and I was talking about artists that don’t respect their audience. And somehow it got conflated with a remark I made, which was not a critical remark, about Adele cancelling her show in Vegas.

“And the thing came out: ‘Don McLean Slams Adele’. I didn’t slam Adele. I know she didn’t want to cancel, I know she’s a serious performer – I don’t even know the circumstances even of what happened there. That was something a person did to get a headline… I don’t do that. I don’t go around saying things about other people like that.”

Adele was due to start the residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on January 21 this year, with the run of shows extending through to April. However, Adele postponed the gigs the day before the opening night, telling her fans in a video that her show wasn’t ready.

In July, Adele announced that all the previously postponed ‘Weekends With Adele’ concerts had now been rescheduled. In addition to the 24 previously announced shows, a further eight new shows were also unveiled.

Last month, she discussed the problems with her initial Las Vegas residency show, saying she postponed it because it had “no soul”.