Donald Glover gives update on new Childish Gambino music

Donald Glover has confirmed in a new interview that he is working on new music.

Glover, who records music under his Childish Gambino moniker, released his most recent studio album ‘3.15.20’ back in March 2020.

Speaking in a new interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week, Glover was asked by the eponymous host about whether he was working on a new Childish Gambino album.

“No,” he initially joked after cheers from the audience died down. “No, I’m making a lot of music. I really love doing it; I’ve made a bunch of it. It’s just really about how to experience it at this point.”

Asked if he has to allocate time in his busy schedule to make music, Glover replied: “It used to just flow, but now I have kids – so nothing flows any more! … Nothing’s as easy as it used to be. So I do block off time now, because I want to be here for [my children] at this time.

“I have this kind of farm, I call it, an art farm. When I go there, then I get to be as ADD as I want.”

Last week Latto shared her new track ‘Sunshine’, which features both Childish Gambino and Lil Wayne.

Glover’s Atlanta TV series is currently airing its long-awaited third season, which has been warmly received by TV critics. The show is set to end after its fourth season, which will air later this year.

Glover recently revealed that Malia Obama, the daughter of former US President Barack Obama, has been working in the writers’ room on his new Amazon series.